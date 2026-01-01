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Lee Yoo-mi
Lee Yoo-mi Lee Yoo-mi
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Yoo-mi

Lee Yoo-mi

Lee Yoo-mi

Date of Birth
18 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game (2021)
Welcome to Waikiki 8.1
Welcome to Waikiki (2018)
As You Stood By 8.0
As You Stood By (2025)

Filmography

As You Stood By 8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Mr. Plankton 8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
Himssen yeoja Gang Namsun 6.3
Himssen yeoja Gang Namsun
Comedy, Crime, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Estamos muertos 7.9
Estamos muertos
Drama, Horror, 2022, South Korea
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil 7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
Drama, Sport, 2022, South Korea
New Normal 5.9
New Normal New Normal
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery, 2021, South Korea
My Holo Love 7.4
My Holo Love
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, , 2020, South Korea
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