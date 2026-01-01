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Lee Yoo-mi
Lee Yoo-mi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Yoo-mi
Lee Yoo-mi
Lee Yoo-mi
Date of Birth
18 July 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Squid Game
(2021)
8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
(2018)
8.0
As You Stood By
(2025)
Filmography
8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
6.3
Himssen yeoja Gang Namsun
Comedy, Crime, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
7.9
Estamos muertos
Drama, Horror,
2022, South Korea
7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
Drama, Sport,
2022, South Korea
5.9
New Normal
New Normal
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.2
Squid Game
Drama, Mystery,
2021, South Korea
7.4
My Holo Love
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, ,
2020, South Korea
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