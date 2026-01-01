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Hector Kotsifakis
Hector Kotsifakis Hector Kotsifakis
Kinoafisha Persons Hector Kotsifakis

Hector Kotsifakis

Hector Kotsifakis

Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

La Hermandad 7.3
La Hermandad (2016)
Facing El Chapo 6.6
Facing El Chapo (2026)
Pedro Páramo 6.5
Pedro Páramo (2024)

Filmography

Santita
Santita
Drama, Romantic 2026, Mexico
Facing El Chapo 6.6
Facing El Chapo La Captura
Action, Crime 2026, Mexico
Watch trailer
The Gringo Hunters 6.2
The Gringo Hunters
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, Mexico/USA
Pedro Páramo 6.5
Pedro Páramo Pedro Páramo
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Mexico
Watch trailer
Tríada 6.3
Tríada
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2023, Mexico
KIller Women
KIller Women
Drama, Thriller 2022, Mexico
Everything Will Be Fine 6.1
Everything Will Be Fine
Drama, Comedy 2021, Mexico
The Exorcism of God 5.9
The Exorcism of God The Exorcism of God
Horror 2021, Mexico / Venezuela
Watch trailer
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