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Filmography
Hector Kotsifakis
Hector Kotsifakis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hector Kotsifakis
Hector Kotsifakis
Hector Kotsifakis
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
La Hermandad
(2016)
6.6
Facing El Chapo
(2026)
6.5
Pedro Páramo
(2024)
Filmography
Santita
Drama, Romantic
2026, Mexico
6.6
Facing El Chapo
La Captura
Action, Crime
2026, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.2
The Gringo Hunters
Drama, Action, Crime
2025, Mexico/USA
6.5
Pedro Páramo
Pedro Páramo
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2024, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.3
Tríada
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2023, Mexico
KIller Women
Drama, Thriller
2022, Mexico
6.1
Everything Will Be Fine
Drama, Comedy
2021, Mexico
5.9
The Exorcism of God
The Exorcism of God
Horror
2021, Mexico / Venezuela
Watch trailer
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