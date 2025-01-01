Menu
Aleksandra Bogdanovich
Aleksandra Bogdanovich
Aleksandra Bogdanovich
Date of Birth
23 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
0.0
Pervyy raz proschaetsya
(2018)
0.0
Rebenok po raschetu
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2018
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
Rebenok po raschetu
Romantic
2025, Russia
Pervyy raz proschaetsya
Romantic
2018, Ukraine/Russia
