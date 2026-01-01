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Natalia Balyasova Natalia Balyasova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Balyasova

Natalia Balyasova

Natalia Balyasova

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Nurse 4.8
The Nurse (2018)
Iz serdca proch 0.0
Iz serdca proch (2026)

Filmography

Iz serdca proch
Iz serdca proch
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
The Nurse 4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine/Russia
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