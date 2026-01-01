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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Natalia Balyasova
Natalia Balyasova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Balyasova
Natalia Balyasova
Natalia Balyasova
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.8
The Nurse
(2018)
0.0
Iz serdca proch
(2026)
Filmography
Iz serdca proch
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine/Russia
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