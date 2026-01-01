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Lyubov Matyushina Lyubov Matyushina
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Matyushina

Lyubov Matyushina

Lyubov Matyushina

Date of Birth
4 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Gadkiy utyonok 6.5
Gadkiy utyonok (2010)
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra 0.0
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra (2021)
Sorok rozovyh kustov 0.0
Sorok rozovyh kustov (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Persidskaya biryuza
Persidskaya biryuza
Romantic, Crime 2026, Russia
Chernye nachinayut – belye vyigryvayut
Chernye nachinayut – belye vyigryvayut
Detective 2024, Russia
Provincialnyy detektiv
Provincialnyy detektiv
Detective 2022, Russia
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2021, Russia
Tayna posledney glavy
Tayna posledney glavy
Detective, Thriller, 2019, Russia
Sorok rozovyh kustov
Sorok rozovyh kustov
Romantic, 2018, Russia
Portret vtoroj zheny
Portret vtoroj zheny
Drama, Romantic, 2018, Russia
Gadkiy utyonok 6.5
Gadkiy utyonok Gadkiy utyonok
Animation 2010, Russia
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