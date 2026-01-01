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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Matyushina
Lyubov Matyushina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Matyushina
Lyubov Matyushina
Lyubov Matyushina
Date of Birth
4 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
6.5
Gadkiy utyonok
(2010)
0.0
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
(2021)
0.0
Sorok rozovyh kustov
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2021
2019
2018
2010
All
8
Films
1
TV Shows
7
Actress
8
Persidskaya biryuza
Romantic, Crime
2026, Russia
Chernye nachinayut – belye vyigryvayut
Detective
2024, Russia
Provincialnyy detektiv
Detective
2022, Russia
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2021, Russia
Tayna posledney glavy
Detective, Thriller,
2019, Russia
Sorok rozovyh kustov
Romantic,
2018, Russia
Portret vtoroj zheny
Drama, Romantic,
2018, Russia
6.5
Gadkiy utyonok
Gadkiy utyonok
Animation
2010, Russia
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