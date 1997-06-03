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Alison Oliver
Alison Oliver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alison Oliver
Alison Oliver
Alison Oliver
Date of Birth
3 June 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Task
(2025)
7.4
Christy
(2025)
7.4
Best Interests
(2023)
Filmography
7.8
Task
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.8
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Christy
Christy
Drama
2025, Ireland
7.4
Best Interests
Drama
2023, Great Britain
7.3
Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
Drama, Romantic
2023, Ireland / Latvia / Lithuania
Watch trailer
6.6
Conversations with Friends
Drama
2022, Great Britain/USA/Ireland
Dennis
Dennis
Drama, Romantic
, Russia
Show more
News about Alison Oliver’s private life
Emily Mortimer Steps Behind the Camera for 1990s Moscow Love Story — Alison Oliver and Yura Borisov to Lead
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