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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Churaev
Aleksandr Churaev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Churaev
Aleksandr Churaev
Aleksandr Churaev
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.1
Serdce Kupidona
(2025)
0.0
Okonchatelnyy prigovor
(2019)
0.0
Skamejka zapasnyh
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2025
2019
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Skamejka zapasnyh
Detective, Crime
2026, Russia
5.1
Serdce Kupidona
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Okonchatelnyy prigovor
Drama, Detective,
2019, Russia
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