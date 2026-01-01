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Aleksandr Churaev Aleksandr Churaev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Churaev

Aleksandr Churaev

Aleksandr Churaev

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Serdce Kupidona 5.1
Serdce Kupidona (2025)
Okonchatelnyy prigovor 0.0
Okonchatelnyy prigovor (2019)
Skamejka zapasnyh 0.0
Skamejka zapasnyh (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Skamejka zapasnyh
Skamejka zapasnyh
Detective, Crime 2026, Russia
Serdce Kupidona 5.1
Serdce Kupidona
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Okonchatelnyy prigovor
Okonchatelnyy prigovor
Drama, Detective, 2019, Russia
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