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About
Filmography
Matthew Noszka
Matthew Noszka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Noszka
Matthew Noszka
Matthew Noszka
Date of Birth
27 October 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
189 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Marked Men
(2024)
5.9
Perfect Addiction
(2023)
5.7
Let It Snow
(2019)
Filmography
4.5
All's Fair
Drama
2025, USA
6.1
Marked Men
Marked Men
Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Perfect Addiction
Perfect Addiction
Action, Drama, Romantic
2023, Germany / Switzerland / USA
Watch trailer
Zaya
Action, Thriller
2022,
5.7
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Romantic, Comedy
2019, USA
Show more
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