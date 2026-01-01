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Max Parker Max Parker
Kinoafisha Persons Max Parker

Max Parker

Max Parker

Date of Birth
8 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Boots 7.7
Boots (2025)
Vampire Academy 6.2
Vampire Academy (2022)
Strictly Confidential 3.2
Strictly Confidential (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Boots 7.7
Boots
Drama, Comedy, War 2025, USA
Strictly Confidential 3.2
Strictly Confidential Strictly Confidential
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Vampire Academy 6.2
Vampire Academy
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy 2022, USA
God of War
Fantasy, Action , USA
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