Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Max Parker
Max Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Parker
Max Parker
Max Parker
Date of Birth
8 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Boots
(2025)
6.2
Vampire Academy
(2022)
3.2
Strictly Confidential
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
7.7
Boots
Drama, Comedy, War
2025, USA
3.2
Strictly Confidential
Strictly Confidential
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Vampire Academy
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy
2022, USA
God of War
Fantasy, Action
, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree