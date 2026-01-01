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Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Shantae Barnes-Cowan Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Kinoafisha Persons Shantae Barnes-Cowan

Shantae Barnes-Cowan

Shantae Barnes-Cowan

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Total Control 7.7
Total Control (2019)
Operation Buffalo 6.6
Operation Buffalo (2020)
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse 5.5
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (2021)

Filmography

Firebite 5.2
Firebite
Fantasy 2021, Great Britain
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse 5.5
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Action, Horror 2021, Australia
Watch trailer
Operation Buffalo 6.6
Operation Buffalo
Drama, 2020, Australia
Total Control 7.7
Total Control
Drama 2019, Australia
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