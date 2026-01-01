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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Shantae Barnes-Cowan
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Total Control
(2019)
6.6
Operation Buffalo
(2020)
5.5
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
(2021)
Filmography
5.2
Firebite
Fantasy
2021, Great Britain
5.5
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Action, Horror
2021, Australia
Watch trailer
6.6
Operation Buffalo
Drama,
2020, Australia
7.7
Total Control
Drama
2019, Australia
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