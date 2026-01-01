Menu
Marina Volkova
Marina Volkova

Marina Volkova

Marina Volkova

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Melodiya dlya dvoih 8.0
Melodiya dlya dvoih (2024)
Chuzhі dіti 6.3
Chuzhі dіti (2020)
Odin na vseh 5.3
Odin na vseh (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Moskva — Kair
Moskva — Kair
Comedy 2025, Russia / Egypt
Watch trailer
Melodiya dlya dvoih 8
Melodiya dlya dvoih
Romantic 2024, Russia
Kacheli pod kupolom
Kacheli pod kupolom
Romantic 2023, Russia
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2021, Russia
Chuzhі dіti 6.3
Chuzhі dіti
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Ten drakona
Ten drakona
Romantic, Detective 2020, Russia
Otpusk za period sluzhby
Otpusk za period sluzhby
Action, Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
Detective 2018, Russia
Makarovy
Makarovy
Detective 2017, Russia
Drugoj major Sokolov
Drugoj major Sokolov
Action, Crime, Detective 2015, Russia
Kuda ukhodit lyubov 5.3
Kuda ukhodit lyubov Kuda ukhodit lyubov
Romantic 2014, Russia
Odin na vseh 5.3
Odin na vseh
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
