Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marina Volkova
Marina Volkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Volkova
Marina Volkova
Marina Volkova
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Melodiya dlya dvoih
(2024)
6.3
Chuzhі dіti
(2020)
5.3
Odin na vseh
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
All
12
Films
2
TV Shows
10
Actress
12
Moskva — Kair
Comedy
2025, Russia / Egypt
Watch trailer
8
Melodiya dlya dvoih
Romantic
2024, Russia
Kacheli pod kupolom
Romantic
2023, Russia
Kogda-nibud nastupit zavtra
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2021, Russia
6.3
Chuzhі dіti
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Ten drakona
Romantic, Detective
2020, Russia
Otpusk za period sluzhby
Action, Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Nyryalschica za zhemchugom
Detective
2018, Russia
Makarovy
Detective
2017, Russia
Drugoj major Sokolov
Action, Crime, Detective
2015, Russia
5.3
Kuda ukhodit lyubov
Kuda ukhodit lyubov
Romantic
2014, Russia
5.3
Odin na vseh
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree