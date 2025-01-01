Menu
Analeine Cal y Mayor
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Book of Love 5.6
Book of Love (2022)
Mala Fortuna 0.0
Mala Fortuna (2023)
Ojitos de huevo 0.0
Ojitos de huevo (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mala Fortuna
Comedy 2023, Mexico
Ojitos de huevo
Comedy 2023, Mexico
Ella Camina Sola
Drama, Thriller 2023, Mexico
Book of Love 5.6
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Mexico / Great Britain
Daughter from Another Mother
Drama, Comedy 2021, Spain
