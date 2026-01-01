Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Markin Aleksandr Markin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Markin

Aleksandr Markin

Aleksandr Markin

Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Volshebnyj uchastok 7.9
Volshebnyj uchastok (2023)
Drug na chas 7.1
Drug na chas (2023)
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger 6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Karta zhelanij
Karta zhelanij
Comedy 2026, Russia
Rokovoj muzhchina
Rokovoj muzhchina
Detective 2025, Russia
Vals cvetov
Vals cvetov
Romantic 2024, Russia
Drug na chas 7.1
Drug na chas
Comedy 2023, Russia
Volshebnyj uchastok 7.9
Volshebnyj uchastok
Action, Detective, Comedy 2023, Russia
Gosti iz proshlogo 6.1
Gosti iz proshlogo
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2020, Russia
New Man 4.1
New Man
Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia
How I Became Russian 5.7
How I Became Russian Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Cempionai 5.1
Cempionai Cempionai
Comedy 2017, Russia / Latvia
Watch trailer
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger 6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger Chempiony: Bystree. Vyshe. Silnee
Sport, Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Chempiony 5.6
Chempiony Chempiony
Sport, Drama 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Smeshannye chuvstva 4.2
Smeshannye chuvstva Smeshannye chuvstva
Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Mamy 3 4.6
Mamy 3 Mamy 3
Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more