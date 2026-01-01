Menu
Aleksandr Markin
Aleksandr Markin
Aleksandr Markin
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Volshebnyj uchastok
(2023)
7.1
Drug na chas
(2023)
6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger
(2015)
Filmography
Karta zhelanij
Comedy
2026, Russia
Rokovoj muzhchina
Detective
2025, Russia
Vals cvetov
Romantic
2024, Russia
7.1
Drug na chas
Comedy
2023, Russia
7.9
Volshebnyj uchastok
Action, Detective, Comedy
2023, Russia
6.1
Gosti iz proshlogo
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, Russia
4.1
New Man
Drama, Comedy
2018, Russia
5.7
How I Became Russian
Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Cempionai
Cempionai
Comedy
2017, Russia / Latvia
Watch trailer
6.5
The Champions: Faster. Higher. Stronger
Chempiony: Bystree. Vyshe. Silnee
Sport, Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Chempiony
Chempiony
Sport, Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
4.2
Smeshannye chuvstva
Smeshannye chuvstva
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
Mamy 3
Mamy 3
Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
