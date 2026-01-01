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Matthew R. Brady
Matthew R. Brady
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew R. Brady
Matthew R. Brady
Matthew R. Brady
Popular Films
8.1
Escape from Extinction
(2020)
6.3
The Truth About Emanuel
(2013)
5.7
Grassroots
(2012)
Filmography
8.1
Escape from Extinction
Escape from Extinction
Documentary
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
A Little Something for Your Birthday
A Little Something for your Birthday
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Truth About Emanuel
The Truth About Emanuel
Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Grassroots
Grassroots
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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