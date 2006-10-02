Menu
Akira Akbar

Date of Birth
2 October 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
Bel-Air 6.2
Bel-Air
Drama 2022, USA
