The Weeknd
Date of Birth
16 February 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Hurry Up Tomorrow 6.0
Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)
The Idol 0.0
The Idol (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Writer 2 Composer 2 Actor 2 Producer 1
Hurry Up Tomorrow 6
Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Idol
Drama 2023, USA
News about The Weeknd’s private life
Hurry up tomorrow still
Despite Praises for Visuals, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Receives 16% on RT: Weak Script and Narcissistic Approach
