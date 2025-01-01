Menu
The Weeknd
The Weeknd
Date of Birth
16 February 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.0
Hurry Up Tomorrow
(2025)
0.0
The Idol
(2023)
Filmography
6
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Idol
Drama
2023, USA
News about The Weeknd’s private life
Despite Praises for Visuals, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Receives 16% on RT: Weak Script and Narcissistic Approach
