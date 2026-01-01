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About
Filmography
Öykü Karayel
Öykü Karayel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Öykü Karayel
Öykü Karayel
Öykü Karayel
Date of Birth
20 August 1990
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Ethos
(2020)
7.6
Kuzey Güney
(2011)
7.0
Muhteşem İkili
(2018)
Filmography
5.1
Platonik
Drama, Comedy
2025, Turkey
4.9
Kara
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.3
The Game of My Destiny
Drama
2021, Turkey
8.2
Ethos
Drama
2020, Turkey
7
Muhteşem İkili
Action, Crime
2018, Turkey
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic
2014, Turkey
7.6
Kuzey Güney
Drama
2011, Turkey
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