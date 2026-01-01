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Öykü Karayel
Öykü Karayel Öykü Karayel
Kinoafisha Persons Öykü Karayel

Öykü Karayel

Öykü Karayel

Date of Birth
20 August 1990 Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Ethos 8.2
Ethos (2020)
Kuzey Güney 7.6
Kuzey Güney (2011)
Muhteşem İkili 7.0
Muhteşem İkili (2018)

Filmography

Platonik 5.1
Platonik
Drama, Comedy 2025, Turkey
Kara 4.9
Kara
Drama 2023, Turkey
5.3
The Game of My Destiny
Drama 2021, Turkey
Ethos 8.2
Ethos
Drama 2020, Turkey
Muhteşem İkili 7
Muhteşem İkili
Action, Crime 2018, Turkey
Black Money Love
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic 2014, Turkey
Kuzey Güney 7.6
Kuzey Güney
Drama 2011, Turkey
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