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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mandeep Dhillon
Mandeep Dhillon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mandeep Dhillon
Mandeep Dhillon
Mandeep Dhillon
Date of Birth
21 December 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
After Life
(2019)
8.1
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
(2026)
Tickets
7.2
CSI: Vegas
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
2021
2019
2018
2016
2010
All
8
Films
5
TV Shows
3
Actress
8
8.1
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Comedy, Detective, Action
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Tickets
Avoidance
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.2
Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break
Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
8.3
After Life
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
4.2
Alright Now
Songbird
Drama, Musical
2018, Great Britain
5.6
Nina Forever
Nina Forever
Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romantic
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.1
Baby Brother
Baby Brother
Drama
2010, Great Britain
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