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Filmography
Erin Shanagher
Erin Shanagher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erin Shanagher
Erin Shanagher
Erin Shanagher
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.9
The A Word
(2016)
7.6
Hit & Miss
(2012)
7.1
The Bay
(2019)
Filmography
Number One Fan
Thriller, Crime
2026, Great Britain
7.1
The Bay
Drama, Crime
2019, Great Britain
7.9
The A Word
Drama
2016, Great Britain
7.6
Hit & Miss
Drama, Action, Crime,
2012, Great Britain
6.3
Bedlam
Drama, Horror
2011, Great Britain
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