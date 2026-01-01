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Erin Shanagher Erin Shanagher
Kinoafisha Persons Erin Shanagher

Erin Shanagher

Erin Shanagher

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The A Word 7.9
The A Word (2016)
Hit & Miss 7.6
Hit & Miss (2012)
The Bay 7.1
The Bay (2019)

Filmography

Number One Fan
Number One Fan
Thriller, Crime 2026, Great Britain
The Bay 7.1
The Bay
Drama, Crime 2019, Great Britain
The A Word 7.9
The A Word
Drama 2016, Great Britain
Hit & Miss 7.6
Hit & Miss
Drama, Action, Crime, 2012, Great Britain
Bedlam 6.3
Bedlam
Drama, Horror 2011, Great Britain
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