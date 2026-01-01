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Aleksandr Zamuraev
Aleksandr Zamuraev Aleksandr Zamuraev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Zamuraev

Aleksandr Zamuraev

Aleksandr Zamuraev

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Two people in the same life, not counting the dog 8.0
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog (2025)
Tyul'pany 7.1
Tyul'pany (2026)
The Battalion 4.4
The Battalion (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tyul'pany 7.1
Tyul'pany Tyul'pany
Comedy, Romantic 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog 8
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog Двое в одной жизни, не считая собаки
Romantic 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Сон
Сон Сон
Drama 2021, Russia
The Battalion 4.4
The Battalion
Drama, Action, War, 2019, Russia
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