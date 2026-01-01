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What to watch
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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Zamuraev
Aleksandr Zamuraev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Zamuraev
Aleksandr Zamuraev
Aleksandr Zamuraev
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog
(2025)
7.1
Tyul'pany
(2026)
4.4
The Battalion
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2021
2019
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
7.1
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
8
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog
Двое в одной жизни, не считая собаки
Romantic
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Сон
Сон
Drama
2021, Russia
4.4
The Battalion
Drama, Action, War,
2019, Russia
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