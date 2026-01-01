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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Vdovin
Mark Vdovin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Vdovin
Mark Vdovin
Mark Vdovin
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Африка
(2021)
6.5
Pozyvnoj «Zhuravli»
(2023)
6.5
Salyut, Nachal'nik
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2019
All
8
Films
1
TV Shows
7
Actor
8
5.4
Samogon. Snajperskij shabash
War, Drama
2025, Russia
Velikij i moguchij
Comedy
2025, Russia
Beglyanka
Detective
2025, Russia
5.8
Mastodont
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.5
Pozyvnoj «Zhuravli»
Drama, War,
2023, Russia
6.5
Salyut, Nachal'nik
Comedy
2022, Russia
6.6
Африка
Африка
Drama, War
2021, Russia
5.7
Barhatnyy sezon
Drama, Romantic,
2019, Russia
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