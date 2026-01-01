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Mark Vdovin Mark Vdovin
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Vdovin

Mark Vdovin

Mark Vdovin

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Африка 6.6
Африка (2021)
Pozyvnoj «Zhuravli» 6.5
Pozyvnoj «Zhuravli» (2023)
Salyut, Nachal'nik 6.5
Salyut, Nachal'nik (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Samogon. Snajperskij shabash 5.4
Samogon. Snajperskij shabash
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Velikij i moguchij
Velikij i moguchij
Comedy 2025, Russia
Beglyanka
Beglyanka
Detective 2025, Russia
Mastodont 5.8
Mastodont
Comedy 2023, Russia
Pozyvnoj «Zhuravli» 6.5
Pozyvnoj «Zhuravli»
Drama, War, 2023, Russia
Salyut, Nachal'nik 6.5
Salyut, Nachal'nik
Comedy 2022, Russia
Африка 6.6
Африка Африка
Drama, War 2021, Russia
Barhatnyy sezon 5.7
Barhatnyy sezon
Drama, Romantic, 2019, Russia
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