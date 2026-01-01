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Mathilde Ollivier
Mathilde Ollivier Mathilde Ollivier
Kinoafisha Persons Mathilde Ollivier

Mathilde Ollivier

Mathilde Ollivier

Date of Birth
20 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

1899 7.3
1899 (2022)
Overlord 7.1
Overlord (2018)
Mrs. Davis 7.1
Mrs. Davis (2023)

Filmography

The Wailing 5.6
The Wailing El llanto
Horror 2024, Spain / France / Argentina
Watch trailer
Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine 5.9
Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine Sarah Bernhardt, la divine
Biography 2024, France
Watch trailer
Mrs. Davis 7.1
Mrs. Davis
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy, 2023, USA
1899 7.3
1899
Drama, Horror 2022, Germany
Sister of the Groom 4.6
Sister of the Groom Sister of the Groom
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Overlord 7.1
Overlord Overlord
Action 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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