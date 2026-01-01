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About
Filmography
Mathilde Ollivier
Mathilde Ollivier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mathilde Ollivier
Mathilde Ollivier
Mathilde Ollivier
Date of Birth
20 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
1899
(2022)
7.1
Overlord
(2018)
7.1
Mrs. Davis
(2023)
Filmography
5.6
The Wailing
El llanto
Horror
2024, Spain / France / Argentina
Watch trailer
5.9
Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine
Sarah Bernhardt, la divine
Biography
2024, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Mrs. Davis
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy,
2023, USA
7.3
1899
Drama, Horror
2022, Germany
4.6
Sister of the Groom
Sister of the Groom
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
7.1
Overlord
Overlord
Action
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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