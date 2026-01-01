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Matt Biedel
Matt Biedel Matt Biedel
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Biedel

Matt Biedel

Matt Biedel

Date of Birth
24 July 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Life of Chuck 7.6
The Life of Chuck (2024)
The Midnight Club 6.2
The Midnight Club (2022)
Phoenix Forgotten 5.3
Phoenix Forgotten (2017)

Filmography

The Life of Chuck 7.6
The Life of Chuck The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Midnight Club 6.3
The Midnight Club
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2022, USA
Phoenix Forgotten 5.3
Phoenix Forgotten Phoenix Forgotten
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Show more
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