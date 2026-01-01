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About
Filmography
Matt Biedel
Matt Biedel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Biedel
Matt Biedel
Matt Biedel
Date of Birth
24 July 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Life of Chuck
(2024)
6.2
The Midnight Club
(2022)
5.3
Phoenix Forgotten
(2017)
Filmography
7.6
The Life of Chuck
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Midnight Club
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2022, USA
5.3
Phoenix Forgotten
Phoenix Forgotten
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
Show more
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