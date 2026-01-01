Menu
Treat Williams
Awards and nominations of Treat Williams
Treat Williams
Awards and nominations of Treat Williams
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
