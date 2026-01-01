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Matti Ristinen Matti Ristinen
Kinoafisha Persons Matti Ristinen

Matti Ristinen

Matti Ristinen

Date of Birth
7 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

All the Sins 7.1
All the Sins (2019)
Arctic Circle 6.6
Arctic Circle (2018)
Conflict 0.0
Conflict (2024)

Filmography

Conflict
Conflict
Drama, Action, Thriller, 2024, Finland
All the Sins 7.1
All the Sins
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Finland
Arctic Circle 6.6
Arctic Circle
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Finland/Germany
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