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About
Filmography
Matti Ristinen
Matti Ristinen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matti Ristinen
Matti Ristinen
Matti Ristinen
Date of Birth
7 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
All the Sins
(2019)
6.6
Arctic Circle
(2018)
0.0
Conflict
(2024)
Filmography
Conflict
Drama, Action, Thriller,
2024, Finland
7.1
All the Sins
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Finland
6.6
Arctic Circle
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Finland/Germany
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