Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nadezhda Kaleganova
Nadezhda Kaleganova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Kaleganova
Nadezhda Kaleganova
Nadezhda Kaleganova
Date of Birth
1 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
The One
(2022)
6.2
S nulya
(2022)
4.9
Tsoi
(2020)
Filmography
6.2
S nulya
Drama
2022, Russia
7
The One
Odna
Adventure, Catastrophe
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4
Vmeste veselee
Vmeste veselee
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
Tsoi
Tsoy
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree