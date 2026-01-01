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Nadezhda Kaleganova
Nadezhda Kaleganova Nadezhda Kaleganova
Kinoafisha Persons Nadezhda Kaleganova

Nadezhda Kaleganova

Nadezhda Kaleganova

Date of Birth
1 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The One 7.0
The One (2022)
S nulya 6.2
S nulya (2022)
Tsoi 4.9
Tsoi (2020)

Filmography

S nulya 6.2
S nulya
Drama 2022, Russia
The One 7
The One Odna
Adventure, Catastrophe 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Vmeste veselee 4
Vmeste veselee Vmeste veselee
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Tsoi 4.9
Tsoi Tsoy
Drama 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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