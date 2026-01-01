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About
Filmography
Lee Jae-won
Lee Jae-won
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jae-won
Lee Jae-won
Lee Jae-won
Date of Birth
21 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.8
Perfect Crown
(2026)
8.8
The Manipulated
(2025)
8.4
Mr. Queen
(2020)
Filmography
8.8
Perfect Crown
Drama, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
Our Sticky Love
Romantic, Drama
2026, South Korea
8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History,
2024, South Korea
7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
Drama, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Dr. Brain
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
7.1
Record of Youth
Drama, Family, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
8.4
Mr. Queen
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2020, South Korea
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