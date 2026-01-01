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Lee Jae-won Lee Jae-won
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jae-won

Lee Jae-won

Lee Jae-won

Date of Birth
21 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Perfect Crown 8.8
Perfect Crown (2026)
The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated (2025)
Mr. Queen 8.4
Mr. Queen (2020)

Filmography

Perfect Crown 8.8
Perfect Crown
Drama, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
Our Sticky Love
Our Sticky Love
Romantic, Drama 2026, South Korea
The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The Tale of Lady Ok 7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History, 2024, South Korea
Welcome to Samdalri 7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
Drama, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Dr. Brain 6.6
Dr. Brain
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
Record of Youth 7.1
Record of Youth
Drama, Family, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Mr. Queen 8.4
Mr. Queen
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2020, South Korea
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