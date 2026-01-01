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Melissa Navia
Melissa Navia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Melissa Navia
Melissa Navia
Melissa Navia
Date of Birth
24 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(2022)
7.1
Bull
(2016)
3.9
That's What She Said
(2012)
Filmography
8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
2.7
Tower of Silence
Tower of Silence
Fantasy
2019, USA
7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
3.9
That's What She Said
That's What She Said
Comedy
2012, USA
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News about Melissa Navia’s private life
New Villains and Adventures Await in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3
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