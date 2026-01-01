Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melissa Navia Melissa Navia
Kinoafisha Persons Melissa Navia

Melissa Navia

Melissa Navia

Date of Birth
24 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)
Bull 7.1
Bull (2016)
That's What She Said 3.9
That's What She Said (2012)

Filmography

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Tower of Silence 2.7
Tower of Silence Tower of Silence
Fantasy 2019, USA
Bull 7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
That's What She Said 3.9
That's What She Said That's What She Said
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Melissa Navia’s private life
Star Trek Still
New Villains and Adventures Await in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more