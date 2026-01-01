Mathieu Madénian

Menu
Date of Birth
23 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rien ne t'efface 6.4
Rien ne t'efface
Drama, Thriller 2025, France
A Chance To Win 5.7
A Chance To Win Pour l'honneur
Comedy, Sport 2023, France
Glória 7.6
Glória
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2021, France
