Mathieu Madénian

Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
23 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Glória
(2021)
6.4
Rien ne t'efface
(2025)
5.7
A Chance To Win
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6.4
Rien ne t'efface
Drama, Thriller
2025, France
5.7
A Chance To Win
Pour l'honneur
Comedy, Sport
2023, France
7.6
Glória
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2021, France
