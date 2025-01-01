Menu
Awards and nominations of Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma Corrin
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Tribute Award for Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
