Matvey Amelyanovich Matvey Amelyanovich
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist 7.4
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist (2024)
Zolotoy papa 0.0
Zolotoy papa (2020)
0.0
Bagrovyj tuman (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spasti bessmertnogo
Spasti bessmertnogo
War, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, History 2026, Russia
Bagrovyj tuman
Detective 2025, Russia
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist 7.4
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography 2024, Russia
Slishkom blizko, slishkom bol'no
Slishkom blizko, slishkom bol'no
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Zolotoy papa
Zolotoy papa
Comedy 2020, Russia
