Matvey Amelyanovich
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
(2024)
0.0
Zolotoy papa
(2020)
0.0
Bagrovyj tuman
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2020
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
Spasti bessmertnogo
War, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, History
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Bagrovyj tuman
Detective
2025, Russia
7.4
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Slishkom blizko, slishkom bol'no
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Zolotoy papa
Comedy
2020, Russia
