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Filmography
Elkin Díaz
Elkin Díaz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elkin Díaz
Elkin Díaz
Elkin Díaz
Date of Birth
26 March 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Alias J.J.
(2017)
6.4
Out of the Dark
(2015)
6.0
Memoria
(2021)
Filmography
6
Memoria
Memoria
Drama, Mystery
2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Watch trailer
7.6
Alias J.J.
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Colombia
6.4
Out of the Dark
Out of the Dark
Horror, Thriller
2015, USA / Colombia / Spain
Watch trailer
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