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Elkin Díaz
Elkin Díaz Elkin Díaz
Kinoafisha Persons Elkin Díaz

Elkin Díaz

Elkin Díaz

Date of Birth
26 March 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Alias J.J. 7.6
Alias J.J. (2017)
Out of the Dark 6.4
Out of the Dark (2015)
Memoria 6.0
Memoria (2021)

Filmography

Memoria 6
Memoria Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
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Alias J.J. 7.6
Alias J.J.
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Colombia
Out of the Dark 6.4
Out of the Dark Out of the Dark
Horror, Thriller 2015, USA / Colombia / Spain
Watch trailer
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