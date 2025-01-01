Menu
Simon Rex

Date of Birth
20 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Bupkis 7.1
Bupkis (2023)
Red Rocket 7.1
Red Rocket (2021)
Blink Twice 6.6
Blink Twice (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 10 TV Shows 2 Actor 12
6.4
Magic Farm Magic Farm
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA / Argentina
It's Florida, Man
It's Florida, Man
Comedy 2024, USA
Greedy People 5.5
Greedy People Greedy People
Comedy 2024, USA
Blink Twice 6.6
Blink Twice Blink Twice
Thriller 2024, Mexico / USA
Bupkis 7.1
Bupkis
Comedy 2023, USA
The Sweet East 6.4
The Sweet East The Sweet East
Drama 2023, USA
Americana 6.1
Americana Americana
Action, Comedy, Crime 2023, Canada / USA / Luxembourg
Red Rocket 7.1
Red Rocket Red Rocket
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Scary Movie 4 5.9
Scary Movie 4 Scary Movie 4
Horror, Comedy 2006, USA
National Lampoon's Pledge This! 3.5
National Lampoon's Pledge This! Pledge This!
Comedy 2006, USA
Scary Movie 3 6
Scary Movie 3 Scary Movie 3
Comedy 2003, USA
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth 4
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth
Comedy 2000, USA
News about Simon Rex’s private life
Americana still
'Americana' With Sydney Sweeney Brings Action and Native Perspectives: Western Meets Modern Crime in New Trailer
