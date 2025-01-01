Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Articles
Simon Rex
Simon Rex
Kinoafisha
Persons
Simon Rex
Simon Rex
Simon Rex
Date of Birth
20 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Bupkis
(2023)
7.1
Red Rocket
(2021)
6.6
Blink Twice
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2006
2003
2000
All
12
Films
10
TV Shows
2
Actor
12
6.4
Magic Farm
Magic Farm
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA / Argentina
It's Florida, Man
Comedy
2024, USA
5.5
Greedy People
Greedy People
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Blink Twice
Blink Twice
Thriller
2024, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Bupkis
Comedy
2023, USA
6.4
The Sweet East
The Sweet East
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Americana
Americana
Action, Comedy, Crime
2023, Canada / USA / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
7.1
Red Rocket
Red Rocket
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 4
Horror, Comedy
2006, USA
3.5
National Lampoon's Pledge This!
Pledge This!
Comedy
2006, USA
6
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 3
Comedy
2003, USA
4
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth
Comedy
2000, USA
News about Simon Rex’s private life
'Americana' With Sydney Sweeney Brings Action and Native Perspectives: Western Meets Modern Crime in New Trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree