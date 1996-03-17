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Lizzie Annis
Lizzie Annis Lizzie Annis
Kinoafisha Persons Lizzie Annis

Lizzie Annis

Lizzie Annis

Date of Birth
17 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Witcher: Blood Origin 4.9
The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Witcher: Blood Origin 4.9
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2022, USA/Hungary/Poland
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