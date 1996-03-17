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Filmography
Lizzie Annis
Lizzie Annis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lizzie Annis
Lizzie Annis
Lizzie Annis
Date of Birth
17 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
4.9
The Witcher: Blood Origin
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2022
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
4.9
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2022, USA/Hungary/Poland
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