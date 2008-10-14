Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Prismotrov-Belov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Prismotrov-Belov
Aleksandr Prismotrov-Belov
Date of Birth
14 October 2008
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.3
My Mother's Penguins
(2021)
0.0
CHego hotyat zhenshchiny
(2020)
0.0
Domashnee zadanie
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Domashnee zadanie
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2024, Russia
7.3
My Mother's Penguins
Drama
2021, Russia
CHego hotyat zhenshchiny
Romantic
2020, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree