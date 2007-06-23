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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louis Næss-Schmidt
Louis Næss-Schmidt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Næss-Schmidt
Louis Næss-Schmidt
Louis Næss-Schmidt
Date of Birth
23 June 2007
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Carmen Curlers
(2022)
7.5
The Chestnut Man
(2021)
6.9
Ternet Ninja 2
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Detective
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
7.5
Carmen Curlers
Drama
2022, Denmark
6.8
The Little Alien
Lille Allan - den menneskelige antenne
Animation, Family
2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Denmark
6.9
Ternet Ninja 2
Ternet Ninja 2
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, Denmark
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