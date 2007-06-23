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Louis Næss-Schmidt Louis Næss-Schmidt
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Næss-Schmidt

Louis Næss-Schmidt

Louis Næss-Schmidt

Date of Birth
23 June 2007
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Carmen Curlers 7.5
Carmen Curlers (2022)
The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man (2021)
Ternet Ninja 2 6.9
Ternet Ninja 2 (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Carmen Curlers 7.5
Carmen Curlers
Drama 2022, Denmark
The Little Alien 6.8
The Little Alien Lille Allan - den menneskelige antenne
Animation, Family 2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Denmark
Ternet Ninja 2 6.9
Ternet Ninja 2 Ternet Ninja 2
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, Denmark
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