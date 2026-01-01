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About
Filmography
Esben Dalgaard Andersen
Esben Dalgaard Andersen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esben Dalgaard Andersen
Esben Dalgaard Andersen
Esben Dalgaard Andersen
Date of Birth
3 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Chestnut Man
(2021)
7.3
Darkness: Those Who Kill
(2019)
7.1
The Protectors
(2009)
Filmography
6.4
Unsinkable
Synkefri
Drama
2023, Denmark
7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2021, Denmark
6.5
The Good Traitor
Vores mand i Amerika / The Good Traitor
Drama, Biography
2020, Denmark
7.3
Darkness: Those Who Kill
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Denmark
4.3
Domino
Domino
Thriller, Crime
2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.3
Hacker
Hacker
Action, Family
2019, Denmark / Sweden
7
Gidseltagningen
Thriller
2017, Denmark
6
The Shamer's Daughter
Skammerens datter
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2015, Denmark / Norway / Czechia / Iceland
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