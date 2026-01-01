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Esben Dalgaard Andersen Esben Dalgaard Andersen
Kinoafisha Persons Esben Dalgaard Andersen

Esben Dalgaard Andersen

Esben Dalgaard Andersen

Date of Birth
3 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man (2021)
Darkness: Those Who Kill 7.3
Darkness: Those Who Kill (2019)
The Protectors 7.1
The Protectors (2009)

Filmography

Unsinkable 6.4
Unsinkable Synkefri
Drama 2023, Denmark
The Chestnut Man 7.5
The Chestnut Man
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2021, Denmark
The Good Traitor 6.5
The Good Traitor Vores mand i Amerika / The Good Traitor
Drama, Biography 2020, Denmark
Darkness: Those Who Kill 7.3
Darkness: Those Who Kill
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Denmark
Domino 4.3
Domino Domino
Thriller, Crime 2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
Hacker 5.3
Hacker Hacker
Action, Family 2019, Denmark / Sweden
Gidseltagningen 7
Gidseltagningen
Thriller 2017, Denmark
The Shamer's Daughter 6
The Shamer's Daughter Skammerens datter
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2015, Denmark / Norway / Czechia / Iceland
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