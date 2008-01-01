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Nicholas Crovetti
Nicholas Crovetti Nicholas Crovetti
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Crovetti

Nicholas Crovetti

Nicholas Crovetti

Date of Birth
1 January 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Salem's Lot 6.9
Salem's Lot (2024)
Boy Kills World 6.4
Boy Kills World (2023)
We the Coyotes 6.1
We the Coyotes (2018)

Filmography

Salem's Lot 6.9
Salem's Lot Salem's Lot
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Boy Kills World 6.4
Boy Kills World Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Watch trailer
Ada Twist, Scientist 5.4
Ada Twist, Scientist
Comedy, Children's 2021, USA
We the Coyotes 6.1
We the Coyotes We the Coyotes
Drama 2018, France / USA
Watch trailer
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