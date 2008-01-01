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Nicholas Crovetti
Nicholas Crovetti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Crovetti
Nicholas Crovetti
Nicholas Crovetti
Date of Birth
1 January 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Salem's Lot
(2024)
6.4
Boy Kills World
(2023)
6.1
We the Coyotes
(2018)
Filmography
6.9
Salem's Lot
Salem's Lot
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Boy Kills World
Boy Kills World
Action
2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Watch trailer
5.4
Ada Twist, Scientist
Comedy, Children's
2021, USA
6.1
We the Coyotes
We the Coyotes
Drama
2018, France / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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