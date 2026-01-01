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Filmography
Eiji Hanawa
Eiji Hanawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eiji Hanawa
Eiji Hanawa
Eiji Hanawa
Date of Birth
6 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
9.2
Solo Leveling
(2024)
8.5
Monster
(2004)
7.4
Spice and Wolf
(2008)
Filmography
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music
2026, Japan
6.2
Moonrise
Fantasy, Sci-Fi,
2025, Japan
6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
5.1
Classic Stars
Anime, Drama, Music
2025, Japan
6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action
2024, Japan
9.2
Solo Leveling
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan/South Korea
7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
6.7
Hey! Tonbo
Drama, Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
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