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Eiji Hanawa Eiji Hanawa
Kinoafisha Persons Eiji Hanawa

Eiji Hanawa

Eiji Hanawa

Date of Birth
6 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Solo Leveling 9.2
Solo Leveling (2024)
Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)
Spice and Wolf 7.4
Spice and Wolf (2008)

Filmography

A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
Moonrise 6.2
Moonrise
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, 2025, Japan
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter 6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama 2025, Japan
Classic Stars 5.1
Classic Stars
Anime, Drama, Music 2025, Japan
Shaman King: Flowers 6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action 2024, Japan
Solo Leveling 9.2
Solo Leveling
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan/South Korea
BARTENDER Glass of God 7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Hey! Tonbo 6.7
Hey! Tonbo
Drama, Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
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