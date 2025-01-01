Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Druckmann Awards

Awards and nominations of Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann
Awards and nominations of Neil Druckmann
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Story
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Story
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Narrative
Nominee
 Best Narrative
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more