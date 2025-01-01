Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Druckmann
Awards
Awards and nominations of Neil Druckmann
Neil Druckmann
About
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Neil Druckmann
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Story
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Story
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Narrative
Nominee
Best Narrative
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree