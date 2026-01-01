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Neil Druckmann
Neil Druckmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Druckmann
Neil Druckmann
Neil Druckmann
Date of Birth
5 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
8.2
The Last of Us
(2023)
Filmography
8.2
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
Show more
News about Neil Druckmann’s private life
Kaitlyn Dever didn't Follow This Crucial Tip from 'The Last of Us' Creators — And still Nailed the Role
The Creators Spilled the Beans: Season 2 of 'The Last of Us' Will be Better than Season 1 in at Least One Thing (But in Many Overall)
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