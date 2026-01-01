Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Neil Druckmann
Neil Druckmann Neil Druckmann
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann

Date of Birth
5 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

The Last of Us 8.2
The Last of Us (2023)

Filmography

The Last of Us 8.2
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
Show more
News about Neil Druckmann’s private life
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever didn't Follow This Crucial Tip from 'The Last of Us' Creators — And still Nailed the Role
Still from the series 'The Last of Us'
The Creators Spilled the Beans: Season 2 of 'The Last of Us' Will be Better than Season 1 in at Least One Thing (But in Many Overall)
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more