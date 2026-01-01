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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
A.J. LoCascio
A.J. LoCascio
Kinoafisha
Persons
A.J. LoCascio
A.J. LoCascio
A.J. LoCascio
Date of Birth
11 July 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.9
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
(2025)
6.7
The Croods: Family Tree
(2021)
6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2021
2016
All
5
Films
1
TV Shows
4
Actor
5
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
6.9
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2025, USA
6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
6.7
The Croods: Family Tree
Comedy, Family, Animation
2021, USA
5.7
Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
Action, Adventure, Animation
2016, USA
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