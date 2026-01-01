Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
A.J. LoCascio A.J. LoCascio
Kinoafisha Persons A.J. LoCascio

A.J. LoCascio

A.J. LoCascio

Date of Birth
11 July 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld 6.9
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (2025)
The Croods: Family Tree 6.7
The Croods: Family Tree (2021)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld 6.9
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2025, USA
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
The Croods: Family Tree 6.7
The Croods: Family Tree
Comedy, Family, Animation 2021, USA
Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape 5.7
Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape Lego Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape
Action, Adventure, Animation 2016, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more