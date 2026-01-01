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Choi Eun-yeong Choi Eun-yeong
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Eun-yeong

Choi Eun-yeong

Choi Eun-yeong

Popular Films

Adventure Time 8.6
Adventure Time (2010)
Ping Pong the Animation 8.5
Ping Pong the Animation (2014)
The Ghost in the Shell 8.3
The Ghost in the Shell (2026)

Filmography

The Ghost in the Shell 8.3
The Ghost in the Shell Kôkaku Kidôtai
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter 8.2
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter Dan Da Dan: First Encounter
Action, Animation, Comedy 2024, Japan
The Colors Within 6.7
The Colors Within Kimi no iro
Animation, Drama, Music 2024, Japan
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Tickets
Star Wars: Visions 6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/Japan
Inu-oh 7.5
Inu-oh Inu-oh
Animation, Fantasy, Music, Anime 2021, Japan / China
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Ride your Wave / Kimi to, nami ni noretara 7
Ride your Wave / Kimi to, nami ni noretara Ride your Wave / Kimi to, nami ni noretara
Anime, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2019, Japan
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Ping Pong the Animation 8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
Drama, Anime, Sport, 2014, Japan
Space Dandy 7.8
Space Dandy
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi 2014, Japan
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