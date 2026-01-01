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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Choi Eun-yeong
Choi Eun-yeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Eun-yeong
Choi Eun-yeong
Choi Eun-yeong
Popular Films
8.6
Adventure Time
(2010)
8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
(2014)
8.3
The Ghost in the Shell
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
8.3
The Ghost in the Shell
Kôkaku Kidôtai
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter
Dan Da Dan: First Encounter
Action, Animation, Comedy
2024, Japan
6.7
The Colors Within
Kimi no iro
Animation, Drama, Music
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/Japan
7.5
Inu-oh
Inu-oh
Animation, Fantasy, Music, Anime
2021, Japan / China
Watch trailer
7
Ride your Wave / Kimi to, nami ni noretara
Ride your Wave / Kimi to, nami ni noretara
Anime, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
8.5
Ping Pong the Animation
Drama, Anime, Sport,
2014, Japan
7.8
Space Dandy
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi
2014, Japan
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