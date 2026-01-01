Menu
Kinoafisha
Mark Ovchinnikov
Mark Ovchinnikov
Date of Birth
20 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Mentozavry
(2021)
0.0
Pavlin ili treugol'nik v kvadrate
(2021)
0.0
Specy
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2021
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
5
Specy
Action
2026, Russia
Tambovskij volk
Detective, Drama
2026, Russia
Izgoj. Skhvatka
Crime
2026, Russia
Mentozavry
Comedy, Detective
2021, Russia
Pavlin ili treugol'nik v kvadrate
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
