Mark Ovchinnikov
Date of Birth
20 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Mentozavry 0.0
Mentozavry (2021)
Pavlin ili treugol'nik v kvadrate 0.0
Pavlin ili treugol'nik v kvadrate (2021)
0.0
Specy (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Specy
Action 2026, Russia
Tambovskij volk
Detective, Drama 2026, Russia
Izgoj. Skhvatka
Crime 2026, Russia
Mentozavry
Comedy, Detective 2021, Russia
Pavlin ili treugol'nik v kvadrate
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
