Anastasiya Lifanova
Anastasiya Lifanova
Anastasiya Lifanova
Date of Birth
3 July 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
0.0
Kukushki
(2023)
0.0
Tajny belyh nochej
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
Tajny belyh nochej
Romantic
2025, Russia
Kukushki
Romantic
2023, Russia
