Anastasiya Lifanova
Anastasiya Lifanova
Anastasiya Lifanova

Anastasiya Lifanova

Date of Birth
3 July 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Kukushki 0.0
Kukushki (2023)
Tajny belyh nochej 0.0
Tajny belyh nochej (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actress 2
Tajny belyh nochej
Tajny belyh nochej
Romantic 2025, Russia
Kukushki
Kukushki
Romantic 2023, Russia
