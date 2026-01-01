Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuliya Akimova
Yuliya Akimova
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Akimova

Yuliya Akimova

Date of Birth
12 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Pasha 0.0
Pasha (2026)

Filmography

Pasha
Pasha
Comedy, Drama 2026, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more