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Yuliya Akimova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Akimova
Yuliya Akimova
Date of Birth
12 April 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Pasha
(2026)
Filmography
Pasha
Comedy, Drama
2026, Russia
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