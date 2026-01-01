Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lyric Lewis
Lyric Lewis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyric Lewis
Lyric Lewis
Lyric Lewis
Date of Birth
14 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Baskets
(2016)
7.1
A.P. Bio
(2018)
6.9
Curses!
(2023)
Filmography
5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy
2025, USA
6.9
Curses!
Comedy, Adventure
2023, USA
7.1
A.P. Bio
Comedy
2018, USA
4.9
30 Nights
30 Nights
Comedy
2018, USA
7.5
Baskets
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree