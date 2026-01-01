Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Goh Aleksandr Goh
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Goh

Aleksandr Goh

Aleksandr Goh

Date of Birth
2 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Zelenyy mer 7.5
Zelenyy mer (2021)
V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske (2021)
Slon 7.1
Slon (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Slon 7.1
Slon Slon
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy 2021, Russia
Zelenyy mer 7.5
Zelenyy mer
Drama, Comedy 2021, Russia
Poselency
Poselency
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Lichnost #74
Lichnost #74 Lichnost #74
Drama, Fantasy, Short 2013, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more