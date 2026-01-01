Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Aleksandr Goh
Aleksandr Goh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Goh
Aleksandr Goh
Aleksandr Goh
Date of Birth
2 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.5
Zelenyy mer
(2021)
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
(2021)
7.1
Slon
(2022)
7.1
Slon
Slon
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy
2021, Russia
7.5
Zelenyy mer
Drama, Comedy
2021, Russia
Poselency
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Lichnost #74
Lichnost #74
Drama, Fantasy, Short
2013, Russia
