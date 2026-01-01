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Andrew Havill Andrew Havill
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Havill

Andrew Havill

Andrew Havill

Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
The King's Speech 8.1
The King's Speech (2010)
De Gaulle: Liberté 8.0
De Gaulle: Liberté (2026)

Filmography

De Gaulle: Liberté 8
De Gaulle: Liberté La bataille de Gaulle: J'écris ton nom
Biography, Drama, History 2026, France / Belgium / USA
Watch trailer
I Fought the Law
I Fought the Law
Drama 2025, Great Britain
Anna 7.3
Anna Words of War
Drama, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Censor 6.3
Censor Censor
Horror 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Last Vermeer 6.6
The Last Vermeer The Last Vermeer
Drama 2019, USA
My Cousin Rachel 6
My Cousin Rachel My Cousin Rachel
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Crown 8.6
The Crown
Drama, History 2016, USA
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