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Andrew Havill
Andrew Havill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Havill
Andrew Havill
Andrew Havill
Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.1
The King's Speech
(2010)
8.0
De Gaulle: Liberté
(2026)
Filmography
8
De Gaulle: Liberté
La bataille de Gaulle: J'écris ton nom
Biography, Drama, History
2026, France / Belgium / USA
Watch trailer
I Fought the Law
Drama
2025, Great Britain
7.3
Anna
Words of War
Drama, Thriller
2025, Great Britain / USA
7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
6.3
Censor
Censor
Horror
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
The Last Vermeer
The Last Vermeer
Drama
2019, USA
6
My Cousin Rachel
My Cousin Rachel
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.6
The Crown
Drama, History
2016, USA
Show more
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