Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Asim Chaudhry
Asim Chaudhry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Asim Chaudhry
Asim Chaudhry
Asim Chaudhry
Date of Birth
24 November 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It?
(2022)
6.9
The Actor
(2025)
6.8
Big in Japan
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2014
All
9
Films
5
TV Shows
4
Actor
9
Writer
2
6.9
The Actor
The Actor
Crime, Drama, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Picture This
Picture This
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Comedy, History
2024, Great Britain
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It?
What's Love Got to Do with It?
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.1
The Honeymoon
The Honeymoon
Comedy
2022, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Big in Japan
People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan
Comedy, Music
2021, Japan / Great Britain / USA
Hitmen
Comedy, Crime
2020, Great Britain
People Just Do Nothing
Drama, Comedy, Music
2014, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree