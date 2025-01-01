Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Asim Chaudhry
Asim Chaudhry Asim Chaudhry
Kinoafisha Persons Asim Chaudhry

Asim Chaudhry

Asim Chaudhry

Date of Birth
24 November 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

What's Love Got to Do with It? 7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It? (2022)
6.9
The Actor (2025)
Big in Japan 6.8
Big in Japan (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 5 TV Shows 4 Actor 9 Writer 2
6.9
The Actor The Actor
Crime, Drama, Detective 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Picture This 5.5
Picture This Picture This
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Comedy, History 2024, Great Britain
The Sandman
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
What's Love Got to Do with It? 7.2
What's Love Got to Do with It? What's Love Got to Do with It?
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Honeymoon 4.1
The Honeymoon The Honeymoon
Comedy 2022, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Big in Japan 6.8
Big in Japan People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan
Comedy, Music 2021, Japan / Great Britain / USA
Hitmen
Hitmen
Comedy, Crime 2020, Great Britain
People Just Do Nothing
People Just Do Nothing
Drama, Comedy, Music 2014, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more